Armenian Cabinet Sends Agreement With US Nuclear Regulator To President For Approval

Published June 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Armenian cabinet of ministers said on Thursday it has sent a draft agreement with the US nuclear regulator to the Armenian president for approval.

"To approve the draft presidential decree authorizing the March 14 agreement on cooperation and technical information exchange on nuclear safety issues between the Armenian State Nuclear Safety Committee and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, signed in Washington. To forward the draft to the president for approval," the statement said.

In February, the Armenian government said a similar agreement was signed on September 30, 1994 and was extended twice, in 2007 and 2017. The latest edition expired in March 2022, and in December 2021 the US proposed to conclude a new agreement that would expand bilateral cooperation on nuclear and radiation safety.

The cabinet said the agreement would facilitate the exchange of best practices and knowledge on safety issues and the introduction of new technologies.

The Armenian-US cooperation under the new agreement will be aimed at strengthening the regulatory infrastructure in Armenia and developing the skills and capacity of personnel, all of which are expected to support the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Armenia.

The government said that US scientific and technical assistance is aimed at implementing nuclear nonproliferation guarantees, ensuring the safe storage of radioactive materials and waste, conducting environmental monitoring, and developing safety regulations.

Armenia currently has one nuclear power plant located near the town of Metsamor, 30 kilometers south of Yerevan. The Armenian government's program foresees the extension of the operating life of the NPP's only functional unit until 2026, as well as the gradual commissioning of new units.

