Armenian Car Importers' Rally In Yerevan Escalates Into Conflict With Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 08:49 PM

Armenian Car Importers' Rally in Yerevan Escalates Into Conflict With Police

Armenian car importers gathered near the building of the State Revenue Committee in the center of Yerevan to protest have engaged in altercations with the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Armenian car importers gathered near the building of the State Revenue Committee in the center of Yerevan to protest have engaged in altercations with the police, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

The protesters are demanding tax amnesty and oppose the relocation of the customs checkpoint from Yerevan to Gyumri. They parked cars on the road and held an impromptu press conference there. Police officers dispersed the protesters, leading to a verbal confrontation.

However, nobody was detained.

"Due to the need for 'customs clearance' in Gyumri, we incur millions in losses, spending extra money on gasoline," one of protesters said.

The tax administration has been demanding the return of value added tax over the past years and, in the process, initiating criminal cases and administrative proceedings, he explained.

"We are asking for tax amnesty," the protester said.

The rally's participants plan to meet with the leadership of the State Revenue Committee in the evening.

