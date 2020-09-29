Armenian Civilian Killed in Attack by Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) A civilian has been killed as a result of Azerbaijan's attack on the Armenian city of Vardenis in the eastern province of Gegharkunik, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces attacked the civilian-military infrastructure in the Vardenis region, including targeting the civilian population, as a result of which one civilian was killed," the statement read.

Yerevan insists that Azerbaijan is ignoring the international community's calls to end hostilities.

"Azerbaijan, with the active encouragement, political and military support of Turkey, is expanding the geography of hostilities to the territory of the Republic of Armenia. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] will give adequate military-political response to Azerbaijan's consistent attempts to undermine regional security and peace," the Foreign Ministry added.

On September 27, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, while according to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks."

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan initially said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

On Tuesday morning, the Defense Ministry of Nagorno-Karabakh said that the death toll among its military personnel since the clashes broke out has risen to 84.

A number of states, including Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region, also known as the Armenian-majority Republic of Artsakh, announced its independence from what was then the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in 1991. The secession was followed by armed conflict from 1992-1994, during which Azerbaijan lost control over the region.