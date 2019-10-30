Armenian Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan said on Wednesday that he supported the position of Venice Commission of the Council of Europe President Gianni Buquicchio on the need to resolve the internal crisis in the country triggered by the conflict between the constitutional court and parliament

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) Armenian Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan said on Wednesday that he supported the position of Venice Commission of the Council of Europe President Gianni Buquicchio on the need to resolve the internal crisis in the country triggered by the conflict between the constitutional court and parliament

On Tuesday, Buquicchio said that he was concerned about the internal conflict in Armenia over parliament's proposal to the court to impeach Tovmasyan, as he and two other judges allegedly had no powers to participate in the proceedings of former President Robert Kocharyan's case. Buquicchio stressed that all state institutions and officials in a democratic country must respect both their own authority and the rights of other institutions. The Venice Commission president called on all the parties to the conflict to cooperate for de-escalation.

"Of course, I am familiar with Buquicchio's statement ... I highly appreciate the efforts of the Venice Commission president aimed at resolving the situation around the Constitutional Court, restoring the normal functioning of the Armenian constitution and strengthening the democratic culture in our country," Tovmasyan told the pastinfo.

am news portal.

Tovmasyan praised Buquicchio's calls for dialogue, saying that a peaceful way to resolve the internal crisis was in the public's interest.

According to the Armenian parliament, Tovmasyan could be biased toward Kocharyan's case and should be suspended from working on it. The decision to remove the judge is within the powers of the Constitutional Court, but it did not support the possible impeachment of its president.

Moreover, on Monday, Armenia's Investigative Committee said that it had sufficient evidence that Tovmasyan abused his power when he served as the country's justice minister from 2010-2014. The Constitutional Court head could face six years in prison if found guilty.