YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Constitutional Court of Armenia has refused to consider the appeal lodged by former president Robert Kocharyan regarding the legality of the articles governing submission and acceptance of a cassation appeal, the court 's press service said Friday.

"At a working meeting on October 18, the Constitutional Court of Armenia rejected the review of the case on the basis of Robert Kocharyan's appeal on establishing constitutionality of the related articles of the criminal procedure code of 'cassation appeal' and 'acceptance of a cassation appeal,'" the statement posted on Facebook read.

The press secretary of Kocharyan's defense team, Elina Saakova, told Sputnik that the ex-president's lawsuit in the Constitutional Court concerned the constitutionality of the earlier decision by the Cassation Court, which refused to consider the issue of Kocharyan's arrest.

"This issue relates to the law enforcement practice, and not in the classical sense to the criminal procedure law. The team of lawyers believes that the problem is comprehensive, therefore, considers it necessary to raise this issue," the spokeswoman said.

On July 26, 2018, a special investigative service charged Kocharyan with the overthrowing of the constitutional order while dispersing the 2008 protests. The ex-president was also charged with accepting bribes. In 2018, Kocharyan was arrested twice.