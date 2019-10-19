UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses To Review Ex-President Kocharyan's Cassation Appeal

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 12:04 AM

Armenian Constitutional Court Refuses to Review Ex-President Kocharyan's Cassation Appeal

The Constitutional Court of Armenia has refused to consider the appeal lodged by former president Robert Kocharyan regarding the legality of the articles governing submission and acceptance of a cassation appeal, the court's press service said Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The Constitutional Court of Armenia has refused to consider the appeal lodged by former president Robert Kocharyan regarding the legality of the articles governing submission and acceptance of a cassation appeal, the court's press service said Friday.

"At a working meeting on October 18, the Constitutional Court of Armenia rejected the review of the case on the basis of Robert Kocharyan's appeal on establishing constitutionality of the related articles of the criminal procedure code of 'cassation appeal' and 'acceptance of a cassation appeal,'" the statement posted on Facebook read.

The press secretary of Kocharyan's defense team, Elina Saakova, told Sputnik that the ex-president's lawsuit in the Constitutional Court concerned the constitutionality of the earlier decision by the Cassation Court, which refused to consider the issue of Kocharyan's arrest.

"This issue relates to the law enforcement practice, and not in the classical sense to the criminal procedure law. The team of lawyers believes that the problem is comprehensive, therefore, considers it necessary to raise this issue," the spokeswoman said.

On July 26, 2018, a special investigative service charged Kocharyan with the overthrowing of the constitutional order while dispersing the 2008 protests. The ex-president was also charged with accepting bribes. In 2018, Kocharyan was arrested twice.

Related Topics

Facebook Lawyers Armenia July October Criminals 2018 Court

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Afghanista ..

6 minutes ago

UN Asks All Sides in Syria to Stop Fighting, Focus ..

24 seconds ago

UN Urges Lebanese Parties to Refrain From Violence ..

26 seconds ago

Arrangements finalized to observe Chehlum of Hazra ..

1 minute ago

SIDA's 3-day training programme for farmers conclu ..

2 minutes ago

Esper Departs for Middle East Saturday Prior to NA ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.