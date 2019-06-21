UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Constitutional Court Says To Review Claims Of Ex-President Kocharyan Late August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:57 PM

Armenian Constitutional Court Says to Review Claims of Ex-President Kocharyan Late August

The Constitutional Court of Armenia will consider the appeal of former President Robert Kocharian on August 29, the court's press service said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Constitutional Court of Armenia will consider the appeal of former President Robert Kocharian on August 29, the court's press service said on Friday.

"During the working session of the Constitutional Court held on June 21, it was decided to schedule a meeting on Kocharyan's appeal on August 29," a statement posted on the court's website said.

According to the press service, the court will review Kocharyan's appeal on the compliance of the constitution with the charges that made grounds for his arrest.

Kocharyan, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, was charged with attempts to overthrow Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing opposition protests in March 2008.

He has denounced the accusations as fabricated and said they aimed at political persecution.

On July 26, 2018, a special investigative service charged Kocharian with the overthrowing of the constitutional order while dispersing the 2008 protests. The ex-president was also charged with accepting bribes. In 2018, Kocharyan was arrested twice.

A court in Yerevan ruled in May to release Kocharyan under guarantees of the former and incumbent presidents of the non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.

Related Topics

Yerevan Armenia March May June July August 2018 From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Raw ..

1 hour ago

Trump Discusses Iran in Friday Call With Saudi Cro ..

59 seconds ago

Rumpus in provincial assembly over use of unparlia ..

1 minute ago

Co-Pilot Killed in Crash of An-2 Aircraft in Kazak ..

1 minute ago

Medvedev Slams Zourabichvili's Remarks About Russi ..

1 minute ago

US Judge May Order Russian Citizen Nikulin's Legal ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.