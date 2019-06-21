Armenian Constitutional Court Says to Review Claims of Ex-President Kocharyan Late August

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Constitutional Court of Armenia will consider the appeal of former President Robert Kocharian on August 29, the court's press service said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Constitutional Court of Armenia will consider the appeal of former President Robert Kocharian on August 29, the court 's press service said on Friday.

"During the working session of the Constitutional Court held on June 21, it was decided to schedule a meeting on Kocharyan's appeal on August 29," a statement posted on the court's website said.

According to the press service, the court will review Kocharyan's appeal on the compliance of the constitution with the charges that made grounds for his arrest.

Kocharyan, who served as president from 1998 to 2008, was charged with attempts to overthrow Armenia's constitutional order by suppressing opposition protests in March 2008.

He has denounced the accusations as fabricated and said they aimed at political persecution.

On July 26, 2018, a special investigative service charged Kocharian with the overthrowing of the constitutional order while dispersing the 2008 protests. The ex-president was also charged with accepting bribes. In 2018, Kocharyan was arrested twice.

A court in Yerevan ruled in May to release Kocharyan under guarantees of the former and incumbent presidents of the non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.