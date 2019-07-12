Armenian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Father Of Ex-President's Son-in-Law
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:43 PM
An arrest warrant for the father of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan's son-in-law, who had been heading a major medical center in Yerevan until the summer of 2018, has been issued by an Armenian court in absentia on suspicion of embezzlement and forgery, the Armenian Special Investigation Service said
Last November, Ara Minasyan was declared wanted by the investigators.
At the same time, a court refused to issue an arrest warrant back then.
"On July 12, the investigative body submitted a request to the court for Minasyan's arrest, which was granted," the body's statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.
Minasyan is accused of causing $1.9 million damage to the state, abusing authority and embezzling or misappropriating nearly $152,000, the body said.
Given the charges, the former president's relative may face up to eight years in prison.