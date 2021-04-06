UrduPoint.com
Armenian Court Quits Prosecution Of Ex-President Kocharyan

Tue 06th April 2021 | 07:41 PM

A Yerevan court stopped criminal prosecution of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan under the article "overthrowing the constitutional order," a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) A Yerevan court stopped criminal prosecution of former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan under the article "overthrowing the constitutional order," a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"To stop the criminal prosecution of Robert Kocharyan under the article 'overthrowing the constitutional order' on the basis of the absence of the fact of a crime. To abolish the measure of restraint in the form of bail in relation to him," Judge Anna Danibekyan said.

The court also acquitted former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan and former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov, who were involved in the same trial.

"Ohanyan and Khachaturov, who were charged only under the article 'overthrowing the constitutional order,' are considered acquitted," the judge said.

On March 26, the Constitutional Court of Armenia recognized the article "overthrowing the constitutional order", under which Kocharyan was being tried, contradicting two articles of the constitution and invalid. The ex-president's lawyers said that the decision of the Constitutional Court presupposes the termination of criminal prosecution under this article. Later, one of the prosecutors, Gevorg Baghdasaryan, told reporters that the charges against Kocharyan could be reclassified from "overthrowing the constitutional order" to "exceeding official powers, which inadvertently entailed grave consequences."

