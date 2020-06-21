Armenian Court Refuses to Arrest Opposition Leader Over Suspected Bribery - Attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A court in Yerevan has rejected the Armenian prosecutor general's petition to arrest businessman Gagik Tsarukyan, the head of the Prosperous Armenia party, over suspected bribery and unlawful philanthropy during a general election period, his lawyer Yerem Sarisyan said on Sunday.

This past Tuesday, the Armenian parliament greenlighted the country's prosecutor general to launch a criminal prosecution against Tsarukyan and arrest him. The lawmaker was alleged in a systemic bribery of voters during the April 2017 parliamentary elections.

"The court rejected the petition for Tsarukyan's arrest. I am glad that the court found strength to stand above political processes," Sarkisyan told journalists.