Armenian Defense Minister Departs For Russia, Expected To Meet With Shoigu - Yerevan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:46 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Departs for Russia, Expected to Meet With Shoigu - Yerevan

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Saturday departed for Russia, where he is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Saturday departed for Russia, where he is expected to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On December 12, the delegation headed by Harutyunyan left for a working visit to Russia.

There is a scheduled meeting of Armenian Defense Minister and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the ministry said.

Harutyunyan is also expected to hold talks with other high-ranking Russian officials.

The visit comes a month after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The November 10 agreement brokered by Moscow resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the self-proclaimed republic and stipulated deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region, as well as a prisoner exchange.

