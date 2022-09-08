UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With Kansas National Guard Commander

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Armenian Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With Kansas National Guard Commander

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed on Wednesday issues of bilateral cooperation with National Guard Commander of the US state of Kansas David Weishaar, the defense ministry said.

"During a visit to the Kansas training center, Papikyan met with Adjutant General, Commander of the state's National Guard David Weishaar. During the meeting, a number of issues related to cooperation between Armenia and Kansas were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Papikyan highly commended the current level of ties, adding that the parties have great potential for cooperation in the areas of peacekeeping, military education, and military medicine.

In turn, Weishaar noted that Armenia has been a traditional partner of the state of Kansas for decades. He expressed readiness to make every effort to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

In 2003, Kansas and Armenia started their military cooperation under the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. The Kansas National Guard works closely with the Armenian defense ministry, health ministry, and other governmental agencies.

Related Topics

Education Visit Armenia David

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

19 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

19 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

19 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

19 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

19 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.