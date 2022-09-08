Armenian Defense Minister Discusses Cooperation With Kansas National Guard Commander

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed on Wednesday issues of bilateral cooperation with National Guard Commander of the US state of Kansas David Weishaar, the defense ministry said.

"During a visit to the Kansas training center, Papikyan met with Adjutant General, Commander of the state's National Guard David Weishaar. During the meeting, a number of issues related to cooperation between Armenia and Kansas were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Papikyan highly commended the current level of ties, adding that the parties have great potential for cooperation in the areas of peacekeeping, military education, and military medicine.

In turn, Weishaar noted that Armenia has been a traditional partner of the state of Kansas for decades. He expressed readiness to make every effort to develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest, the statement said.

In 2003, Kansas and Armenia started their military cooperation under the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program. The Kansas National Guard works closely with the Armenian defense ministry, health ministry, and other governmental agencies.