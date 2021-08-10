Armenian Defense Minister Heads to Moscow

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan set off for Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan set off for Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian ministry said.

"On August 10, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan left for the Russian Federation on a working visit at the invitation of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu," the statement read.

Karapetyan is set to meet with Shoigu and hold a number of other working meetings.

In late July, the two ministers held a phone call, discussing regional security and other issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.