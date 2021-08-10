UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister Heads To Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 11:35 AM

Armenian Defense Minister Heads to Moscow

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan set off for Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian ministry said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan set off for Moscow on Tuesday at the invitation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian ministry said.

"On August 10, the Minister of Defence of the Republic of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan left for the Russian Federation on a working visit at the invitation of the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu," the statement read.

Karapetyan is set to meet with Shoigu and hold a number of other working meetings.

In late July, the two ministers held a phone call, discussing regional security and other issues of mutual interest, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Related Topics

Army Moscow Russia Visit Armenia July August

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

Tokyo stocks close higher helped by cheap yen

few seconds
 Senior UN official 'extremely concerned' over 'ind ..

Senior UN official 'extremely concerned' over 'indiscriminate attacks' in Afghan ..

2 seconds ago
 HEC & Huawei Pakistan Launch 7th edition of ‘See ..

HEC & Huawei Pakistan Launch 7th edition of ‘Seeds for the Future’ Program 2 ..

24 minutes ago
 Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 death ..

Brazil registers 12,085 new COVID cases, 411 deaths in 24 hours

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

UAE Press: Heal the world, save the earth

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th August 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.