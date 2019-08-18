UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Minister Heads To Moscow To Meet Russia's Shoigu - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

Armenian Defense Minister Heads to Moscow to Meet Russia's Shoigu - Ministry

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for a visit to Moscow, where he plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for a visit to Moscow, where he plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As part of the visit of the Tonoyan-led Armenian delegation to Russia he will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the ministry said in a statement.

It also noted that Tonoyan will take part in the closing and awarding ceremony of the fifth International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019).

The 2019 International Army Games started on August 3 and will conclude later in the day. Over 200 teams from 36 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.

Related Topics

India Army Iran Moscow Russia China Visit Armenia Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Kazakhstan Mongolia August 2019 From

Recent Stories

Modi playing 'dangerous game', says US paper as me ..

21 minutes ago

First flight of post Hajj operation arrives in Fai ..

21 minutes ago

CPO Rawalpindi directs to monitor social media act ..

21 minutes ago

High commissioner-designate to Malaysia calls on P ..

29 minutes ago

Sudan's Transitional Military Council Approves Opp ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.