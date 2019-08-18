(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for a visit to Moscow, where he plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"As part of the visit of the Tonoyan-led Armenian delegation to Russia he will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the ministry said in a statement.

It also noted that Tonoyan will take part in the closing and awarding ceremony of the fifth International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019).

The 2019 International Army Games started on August 3 and will conclude later in the day. Over 200 teams from 36 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.