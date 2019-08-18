Armenian Defense Minister Heads To Moscow To Meet Russia's Shoigu - Ministry
Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for a visit to Moscow, where he plans to meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday
"As part of the visit of the Tonoyan-led Armenian delegation to Russia he will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu," the ministry said in a statement.
It also noted that Tonoyan will take part in the closing and awarding ceremony of the fifth International Army Games 2019 (ARMY-2019).
The 2019 International Army Games started on August 3 and will conclude later in the day. Over 200 teams from 36 countries competed across 25 ranges in 10 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Uzbekistan.