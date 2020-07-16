UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Minister Informs OSCE About Escalated Tensions On Border With Azerbaijan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:34 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Informs OSCE About Escalated Tensions on Border With Azerbaijan

Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan informed on Thursday Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, about the deadly escalation of tensions on the border with Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry's spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan informed on Thursday Andrzej Kasprzyk, the personal representative of the OSCE chairperson-in-office, about the deadly escalation of tensions on the border with Azerbaijan, Defense Ministry's spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said.

"Tonoyan told [Kasprzyk] about the situation that had taken place on the border since 3:40 a.m. [23:40 GMT on Wednesday], pointing out that many Azerbaijani [servicemen] have been injured and killed. The defense minister said that any attacks on the Armenian borders by Azerbaijan are being repelled with all existing forces and equipment," Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

Clashes broke out in the border area that separates Armenia's Tavush province and the Azerbaijani region of Tovuz on Sunday, and are still underway. Baku and Yerevan have accused one another of provoking the conflict, which is taking place a reasonable distance away from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Baku has so far confirmed 11 deaths among Azerbaijani troops, while Yerevan said that four Armenian servicemen were killed during border clashes.

