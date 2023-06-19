Armenian Defense Minister Leaves Sunday for Working Visit to France - Yerevan

An Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, without giving further details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) An Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, without giving further details.

"The delegation led by RA Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan left for France on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement.

The details and agenda of the visit have not been specified by the defense ministry, the statement read.

In April, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the expected establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan.

On February 20, the European Union announced the launch of its civilian mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The stated purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission has a total of 100 personnel, including some 50 unarmed observers.