UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister Leaves Sunday For Working Visit To France - Yerevan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Leaves Sunday for Working Visit to France - Yerevan

An Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, without giving further details

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) An Armenian delegation headed by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has left for France on a working visit, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Sunday, without giving further details.

"The delegation led by RA Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan left for France on a working visit," the ministry said in a statement.

The details and agenda of the visit have not been specified by the defense ministry, the statement read.

In April, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna expressed hope that France and Armenia would deepen their defense cooperation, facilitated by the expected establishment of a special mission at the French Embassy in Yerevan.

On February 20, the European Union announced the launch of its civilian mission on the Armenian side of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The stated purpose of the mission is to promote stability and facilitate conditions conducive to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The mission has a total of 100 personnel, including some 50 unarmed observers.

Related Topics

France European Union Visit Yerevan Armenia Azerbaijan February April Border Sunday

Recent Stories

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of ..

Emirates Oncology Society celebrates graduation of recovered cancer patients

8 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Malta

9 minutes ago
 Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

1 hour ago
 Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Ex ..

Turkish Foreign Ministry Slams Israeli Plans to Expand Construction in West Bank

34 minutes ago
 Political empowerment of marginalized communities ..

Political empowerment of marginalized communities imperative for strengthening d ..

31 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.