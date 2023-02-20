UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister, Pentagon Official Discuss Prospects Of Military Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Armenian Defense Minister, Pentagon Official Discuss Prospects of Military Cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Monday he had met with US Defense Security Cooperation Agency chief James Hursch on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi to discuss military cooperation between Yerevan and Washington

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Monday he had met with US Defense Security Cooperation Agency chief James Hursch on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi to discuss military cooperation between Yerevan and Washington.

"On February 20, I met with James Hursch, the head of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense. During the meeting, a number of issues regarding prospects of military and technical cooperation were discussed," the Armenian defense minister said on social media.

Papikyan is currently on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he, along with other defense officials from various countries, is taking part in the IDEX 2023 conference. Earlier on Monday, the Armenian defense chief got acquainted with the latest models of the military industry, held meetings with leaders of major military industrial firms and discussed a number of issues related to military cooperation, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

Related Topics

Washington Social Media Abu Dhabi Visit Yerevan United Arab Emirates February From Industry

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiator ..

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi  to bowl first against Gladiators in tonight clash

20 seconds ago
 White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But Presi ..

White House Says Biden's Kiev Trip Bold, But President Takes Commitments Serious ..

9 minutes ago
 Minister for increased cooperation between govt, b ..

Minister for increased cooperation between govt, business community for industri ..

9 minutes ago
 Global Oil Demand Rose to Record High in December ..

Global Oil Demand Rose to Record High in December - IEF

9 minutes ago
 US Notified Russia Ahead of Biden's Kiev Visit for ..

US Notified Russia Ahead of Biden's Kiev Visit for Deconfliction Purposes - Whit ..

9 minutes ago
 Rain, hailstorm lashes parts of capital; turns wea ..

Rain, hailstorm lashes parts of capital; turns weather cold

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.