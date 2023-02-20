Armenian Defense Minister, Pentagon Official Discuss Prospects of Military Cooperation

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Monday he had met with US Defense Security Cooperation Agency chief James Hursch on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi to discuss military cooperation between Yerevan and Washington

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said on Monday he had met with US Defense Security Cooperation Agency chief James Hursch on the sidelines of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference IDEX 2023 in Abu Dhabi to discuss military cooperation between Yerevan and Washington.

"On February 20, I met with James Hursch, the head of the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense. During the meeting, a number of issues regarding prospects of military and technical cooperation were discussed," the Armenian defense minister said on social media.

Papikyan is currently on a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he, along with other defense officials from various countries, is taking part in the IDEX 2023 conference. Earlier on Monday, the Armenian defense chief got acquainted with the latest models of the military industry, held meetings with leaders of major military industrial firms and discussed a number of issues related to military cooperation, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.