Armenian Defense Minister, Red Cross Delegation Head Discuss Prisoner Exchange Procedure

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan and the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in Yerevan, Claire Meytraud, discussed on Saturday the procedure for the exchange of prisoners and bodies of those killed in Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the humanitarian ceasefire agreement reached with Azerbaijan.

"The sides discussed the process of ceasefire announced for humanitarian purposes along the entire #Artsakh-#Azerbaijan'i front, the exchange of prisoners of war, detainees and the KIA [killed in action] bodies through the mediation of the International Committee of #RedCross," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

On Friday night, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh starting noon (08:00 GMT) following 10-hour Moscow-mediated talks in the Russian capital. The ceasefire is intended to allow both sides to exchange captured individuals and bodies of those deceased. However, the parties soon accused each other of violating the truce.