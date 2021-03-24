Armenian Defense Minister Says Country Has Only One Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said on Wednesday that the country has only one chief of the general staff of the armed forces and no power-sharing is going on.

"About the [question] on two chiefs of the general staff.

We have one chief of the general staff and generals who were chiefs of the general staff," Harutyunyan said in the Armenian parliament.

On Monday, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced the appointment of Artak Davtyan as the new chief of general staff. Despite the fact that Armenian President Armen Sarkissian did not reconfirm Davtyan's appointment twice, he assumed the office automatically.