Armenian Defense Minister Says CSTO Needs Faster Response System for Crises

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan said Tuesday that there needed to be a faster response system within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for crises in member states.

"During a meeting of defense ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Harutyunyan briefed his colleagues on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, with a special focus on minimizing response time for crises in CSTO member states," the press service of the defense ministry said.