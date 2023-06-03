UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister, Senior US Official Discuss Regional Security - Yerevan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed issues of regional security and the current situation at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan with US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl during a phone conversation on Friday, the Armenian Defense Ministry said

"On June 2, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl. A range of issues related to the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and regional security were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The parties also discussed the implementation of the agreement on Armenia-US defense cooperation reached during Papikyan's visit to the United States in September 2022, the statement read.

