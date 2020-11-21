Armenian Defense Minister Thanks Russian Counerpart For Swift Peacekeeper Deployment

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Newly-appointed Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for the swift and effective deployment of peacekeepers.

"The ceasefire is holding.

For this conflict, which has such a history and such geography, frankly, the [peacekeeping] forces were deployed quickly and effectively. I would like to express my gratitude to all the officers and generals who prepared for this operation.," Harutunyn said.