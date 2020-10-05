UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:59 PM

Armenian Defense Minister, US Ambassador Discussed Karabakh Tensions - Ministry

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan discussed on Monday the escalation in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic with US Ambassador to Yerevan Lynne Tracy, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

"Tonoyan briefed the ambassador on the combat operations, pointing to the unprecedented direct involvement of Turkey and its support for the Azerbaijani side. He stressed that further development at this pace would be a catastrophe for the whole region," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Tracy expressed concerns over the humanitarian problems remaining unsolved amid clashes.

Tononyan noted that humanitarian issues were not properly addressed due to Baku's lack of interest, the Armenian Defense Ministry added.

Turkey Yerevan Baku

More Stories From World

