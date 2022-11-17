UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Minister, US Defense Official Discuss Security Cooperation - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed on Thursday Armenia-US security cooperation with Daniel Lasica, Director for Plans, Policy, Strategy, and Capabilities of the US European Command

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed on Thursday Armenia-US security cooperation with Daniel Lasica, Director for Plans, Policy, Strategy, and Capabilities of the US European Command.

"Issues related to bilateral cooperation in the defence sphere were discussed," the Armenian defense ministry said.

On Wednesday, the US embassy in Armenia said Lasica plans to discuss US-Armenian security relationship and regional security issues during his visit to Yerevan.

More Stories From World

