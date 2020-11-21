UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan Thanks Russian Counerpart For Swift Peacekeeper Deployment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan Thanks Russian Counerpart For Swift Peacekeeper Deployment

Newly-appointed Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for the swift and effective deployment of peacekeepers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Newly-appointed Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for the swift and effective deployment of peacekeepers.

"The ceasefire is holding.

For this conflict, which has such a history and such geography, frankly, the [peacekeeping] forces were deployed quickly and effectively. I would like to express my gratitude to all the officers and generals who prepared for this operation.," Harutunyn said.

Related Topics

Russia All

Recent Stories

Russia Considers Maintaining peace in Nagorno-Kara ..

15 seconds ago

Georgian President Hopes New Parliament Election R ..

17 seconds ago

At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Delegation in Yerevan to Discuss Humanitar ..

16 minutes ago

Hong Kong, Singapore postpone travel bubble after ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai brings together world football’s biggest s ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.