Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan Thanks Russian Counerpart For Swift Peacekeeper Deployment
Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:56 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Newly-appointed Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan thanked his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu for the swift and effective deployment of peacekeepers.
"The ceasefire is holding.
For this conflict, which has such a history and such geography, frankly, the [peacekeeping] forces were deployed quickly and effectively. I would like to express my gratitude to all the officers and generals who prepared for this operation.," Harutunyn said.