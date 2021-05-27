Armenian Defense Minister Visiting Moscow Amid Border Tensions With Azerbaijan - Lawmaker

Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan is currently paying a visit to Moscow for discussing military and political cooperation with Russia, Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Armenian parliament's defense and security commission, said on Thursday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan is currently paying a visit to Moscow for discussing military and political cooperation with Russia, Andranik Kocharyan, the head of the Armenian parliament's defense and security commission, said on Thursday.

"Since this morning, Armenian defense minister is on a very important business trip to Moscow within the framework of our military and political cooperation. If he deems it appropriate he will reveal the details upon his return," Kocharyan told reporters.