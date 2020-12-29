MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The military delegation of the Armenian Defense Ministry led by Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan visited the 102nd military base of the Russian armed forces' Southern Military District, the press service of the military district said.

The visit took place on Tuesday, coinciding with the anniversary of the military unit.

"During the visit, the Armenian military got acquainted with infrastructure facilities, samples of weapons and military equipment of the Russian military base, congratulated the command and staff on the day of the formation of the military unit and with the coming New Year," the press service said in statement.

Separate points in the program included visits by members of the delegation to the Orthodox Church of the Holy Great Martyr Alexandra located on the territory of the base and the military-historical museum of the compound.

Russia's 102nd base of the southern military district has been stationed in Armenia since 1995. In 2010, Moscow and Yerevan signed an agreement on the extension of Moscow's lease of the military facility until 2044.