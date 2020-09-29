Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan of Planning Air Strike on Railroad

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Tuesday that Azerbaijan was planning an airstrike on a railroad in the country's east but missed by a few hundred meters.

During a stream on the official website of the Armenian Information Crisis Center earlier in the day, Hovhannisyan played a videotape showing a large crater made by an armed drone near the settlement of Norakert in the Gegharkunik region.

"A railway passes near the settlement of Norakert, but they missed by about several hundred meters," Hovhannisyan said.

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in the area. According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Nagorno-Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks."

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.