Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan of Using Cluster Munition Against Civilians

Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Saturday that Azerbaijani forces fired cluster munitions from Israel-made LAR-160 multiple rocket launchers against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Saturday that Azerbaijani forces fired cluster munitions from Israel-made LAR-160 multiple rocket launchers against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan is firing at civilians with cluster munitions from the LAR-160 multiple launch rocket system," Hovhannisyan said in a post on Facebook with photographs of what he claims is shrapnel from detonated munitions.

Earlier in the week, Armenia recalled its ambassador to Israel over the latter's supply of Azerbaijan with ultra-modern weapons.

Cluster munitions are internationally prohibited, although neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan or Israel are party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions which makes the ban on the production and use of the weapon system legally binding.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has sided heavily with Baku, with reports suggesting Ankara sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.