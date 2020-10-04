UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan Of Using Cluster Munition Against Civilians

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:20 AM

Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Azerbaijan of Using Cluster Munition Against Civilians

Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Saturday that Azerbaijani forces fired cluster munitions from Israel-made LAR-160 multiple rocket launchers against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said Saturday that Azerbaijani forces fired cluster munitions from Israel-made LAR-160 multiple rocket launchers against civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Azerbaijan is firing at civilians with cluster munitions from the LAR-160 multiple launch rocket system," Hovhannisyan said in a post on Facebook with photographs of what he claims is shrapnel from detonated munitions.

Earlier in the week, Armenia recalled its ambassador to Israel over the latter's supply of Azerbaijan with ultra-modern weapons.

Cluster munitions are internationally prohibited, although neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan or Israel are party to the Convention on Cluster Munitions which makes the ban on the production and use of the weapon system legally binding.

Fighting broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating attacks against civilian population points in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Several states, including Russia, Germany and France, have urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has sided heavily with Baku, with reports suggesting Ankara sent Syrian mercenaries to the combat zone to fight on the side of Azerbaijani forces, something denied by Turkey. French President Emmanuel Macron also said on Friday that 300 Syrian militants had been sent to Baku via the Turkish city of Gaziantep amid the escalation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Firing Militants Syria Israel Russia Turkey Facebook France Germany Baku Armenia Gaziantep Ankara Azerbaijan Sunday Post From Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid witnesses installation of fina ..

41 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Says Juba Peace Agreement Daw ..

38 minutes ago

US President Trump Says Feeling 'Well' in Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Belgian Parliament Gives Support to New Coalition ..

2 hours ago

Discussions on &#039;Designing the Next 50&#039; p ..

2 hours ago

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Plans to Postp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.