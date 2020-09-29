UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Accuses Turkey Of Direct Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:27 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan accused Turkey on Tuesday of direct aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan accused Turkey on Tuesday of direct aggression against Armenia.

"Turkey is exhibiting direct aggression against Armenia," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that the Armenian city of Vardenis was shelled by a Turkish drone. One Armenian civilian was killed as a result of the attack.

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku accused each other of military provocations in the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, while according to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks.

"

On the same day, Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia declared martial law and general mobilization. Azerbaijan first said it had no such need, but later changed its mind and declared partial martial law and partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia, Germany and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it would provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for.

