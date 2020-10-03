UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Ministry Calls On Media To Stop Live Coverage Of Karabakh Events

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:44 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Calls on Media to Stop Live Coverage of Karabakh Events

The Armenian Defense Ministry urged the media on Saturday to stop broadcasting the Nagorno-Karabakh events live, citing risks to the military operations and civilian lives

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry urged the media on Saturday to stop broadcasting the Nagorno-Karabakh events live, citing risks to the military operations and civilian lives.

"Despite our numerous calls, there are still cases of media representatives covering events live both on the contact line, areas where the hostilities are taking place, and in the settlements of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh], including its capital � Stepanakert," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Yerevan, live coverage is a direct threat to the Armenian army and civilians.

"This jeopardizes the actions of the Armenian units, adjusting the enemy's fire, and helps to target the civilian population," the statement read.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have recently approached a brink of a full-fledged war over the disputed breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. The fighting between the two neighbors has escalated over the past week, as Yerevan and Baku accused each other of violating the 1994 ceasefire. Both sides are reporting casualties.

Related Topics

Fire Army Yerevan Stepanakert Baku Azerbaijan Media

Recent Stories

One dead, 11 missing in northern Italy floods

7 minutes ago

Iran industrial zone explosion kills one

7 minutes ago

Suspect involved in killing of a woman in Batapur ..

16 minutes ago

Islamia University to resume classes from Oct 12: ..

11 minutes ago

Zubair maintains lead with his six under 138 over ..

11 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh governments agree to launch local t ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.