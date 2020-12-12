UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Claims Azerbaijani Military Resuming Offensive In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:48 PM

The Armenian Ministry of Defense on Saturday has accused the Azerbaijani military of resuming operations near two villages in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a ceasefire agreement being in force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Armenian Ministry of Defense on Saturday has accused the Azerbaijani military of resuming operations near two villages in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a ceasefire agreement being in force.

"On December 12, Azerbaijan resumed offensive maneuvers in the direction of Khin Taher and Khtsaberd in the Republic of Artsakh [self-proclaimed name for breakaway Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh]. Defense army units are taking appropriate measures," the ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, several media outlets have reported an outbreak of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers in the region. In a statement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the situation is stable.

"At present, Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their duties.

The situation is relatively stable," Aliyev was quoted by his press department as saying, adding that there was some "concern" following reports of clashes.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, one ceasefire violation was reported near the settlement of Hadrut by Russian peacekeepers on Friday.

"On December 11, one ceasefire violation was recorded in the region of Hadrut" the ministry said, adding that Russian peacekeepers also ensured the safe return of 481 refugees to Nagorno-Karabakh over the preceding 24 hours.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and the prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, signed an agreement on November 9 that brought the six-week conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to a close.

