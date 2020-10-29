Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Baku's Claims About Destroyed Armenian Su-25 Planes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 04:27 PM
The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday Baku's claims that Azerbaijani air defense units had destroyed two Su-25 strike planes belonging to the Armenian military
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday Baku's claims that Azerbaijani air defense units had destroyed two Su-25 strike planes belonging to the Armenian military.
"The Azerbaijani side's claims about the destruction of two Su-25 aircraft of the Armenian armed forces is disinformation," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.