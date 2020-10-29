(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Thursday Baku's claims that Azerbaijani air defense units had destroyed two Su-25 strike planes belonging to the Armenian military.

"The Azerbaijani side's claims about the destruction of two Su-25 aircraft of the Armenian armed forces is disinformation," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.