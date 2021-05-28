Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling Of Azerbaijani Border Positions
The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Friday Baku's claims about a shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Armenia
Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that one Azerbaijani soldier sustained a shoulder injury when the military positions came under Armenia's fire.
"We firmly refute this information," a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.