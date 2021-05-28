UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling Of Azerbaijani Border Positions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Refutes Shelling of Azerbaijani Border Positions

The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Friday Baku's claims about a shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Armenia

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry refuted on Friday Baku's claims about a shelling of Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan enclave bordering Armenia.

Earlier in the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that one Azerbaijani soldier sustained a shoulder injury when the military positions came under Armenia's fire.

"We firmly refute this information," a spokesman for the Armenian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.

Related Topics

Fire Baku Armenia

Recent Stories

PM performs commercial launch of Rashakai Special ..

4 minutes ago

BLM Co-Founder Khan-Cullors Steps Down as Executiv ..

6 minutes ago

Lukashenko Hopes to Agree With Putin on Resuming A ..

6 minutes ago

Germany's Vice-Chancellor Calls for International ..

6 minutes ago

Thai Regulator Greenlights COVID Vaccine by China' ..

6 minutes ago

FBI Launches Own Inquiry Into Ryanair Incident in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.