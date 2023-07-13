Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Another Firing by Azerbaijani Troops in Border Area

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The Armenian Defense Ministry on Thursday reported the second in 48 hours shooting by Azerbaijani troops in a border area.

"Between 9 p.m. (17:00 GMT) on July 12 and 1 a.m. on July 13, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces fired from different caliber small arms against the Armenian combat positions near Verin Shorzha," the ministry said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the defense ministry said that an Armenian soldier had been wounded after Azerbaijani troops fired toward Armenian combat outposts on bilateral border.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over disputed Nagorny-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority mountainous region wedged in between the two nations where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

In September 2022, a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku was reported in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, marking the most serious escalation since 2020.