Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Azeri Smerch Strike on Stepanakert

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry accused the Azerbaijani armed forces on Wednesday of hitting Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, from a Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher.

Earlier in the day, Karabakh's emergency service reported that one person was killed and two others injured in the town of Shusha following a Smerch strike.

"One Smerch attack was conducted on Stepanakert. No one was injured," the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, wrote on Facebook.