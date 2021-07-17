UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Death Of Soldier Due To Careless Handling Of Weapon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

An Armenian soldier has died while on combat duty due to his comrade's careless handling of a weapon, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) An Armenian soldier has died while on combat duty due to his comrade's careless handling of a weapon, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On July 16, at about 21:40 [17:40 GMT], a conscript soldier, Private Arthur Ghazaryan, born in 2001, sustained a fatal gunshot wound while on combat duty as a result of an accidental shooting made by his comrade due to violation of the rules for handling weapons," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify where the incident took place, noting that an investigation is underway.

