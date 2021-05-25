Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Shelling of Armenian Position By Azerbaijani Military

Azerbaijani troops on Monday shelled positions of Armenian soldiers near the border, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

"At about 14.20 (10:20 GMT) on May 25, an incident was registered with the use of firearms at the border area near the village of Verin Shorzha of the Gegharkunik region.

In particular, the enemy fired in the direction of the Armenian positions. The circumstances of the incident are being specified," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry has confirmed that one Armenian soldier was killed during the incident.