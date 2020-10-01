UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Third Azerbaijani Forces' Plane Downed In One Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:31 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Third Azerbaijani Forces' Plane Downed in One Day

The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, reported on Thursday that the number of downed planes of the Azerbaijani Air Forces' reached three

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, reported on Thursday that the number of downed planes of the Azerbaijani Air Forces' reached three.

"The number of downed enemy aircraft has grown to three," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

The ministry said earlier that Karabakh air defense forces had downed two planes, two helicopters and six unmanned aerial vehicles of the Azerbaijani forces before noon.

