Armenian Defense Ministry Reports Warning Shooting Incident On Border With Azerbaijan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:40 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Armenian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday a warning shooting incident at the border and explained that it was due to fire from the Azerbaijani armed forces.

"On May 20, an incident was recorded at the border section of the Gegharkunik Province with the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen who entered the territory of Armenia.

At about 15:00 [11:00 GMT], several dozen shots were fired, presumably into the air, after which Armenian units opened warning fire," the statement says. .

According to the ministry, the commander of the Azerbaijani military established contact with the commander of Armenian units, asked for a ceasefire and said that the shots were accidental.

"The Armenian Armed Forces warn that the repetition of such incidents will be viewed as a deliberate attempt to go to confrontation and will lead to appropriate actions of the Armenian side," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

