Armenian Defense Ministry Says 2 Soldiers Killed by Shelling From Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Two Armenian soldiers were killed on the border by shelling from the Azerbaijani side, the Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On January 11, as a result of the provocation of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' units on the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Pvt.

Arthur Mkhitaryan and Jr. Sgt. Rudin Gharibyan (both born in 2002) were killed. Two more servicemen were wounded, their lives are not in danger," the ministry said.

It noted that as of 17:00 GMT, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable.