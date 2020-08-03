Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijan Violated Ceasefire 8 Times Overnight

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Monday that the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire at the border eight times overnight, firing about 95 shots from light arms.

"Relative calm remained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on the night of August 2-3 and this morning. The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire with various small arms eight times, firing about 95 shots at Armenian positions," Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, Armenian military posts stationed near the villages of Koti and Zangagatun were fired upon.

Clashes erupted between the two sides on July 12 along their bordering northern provinces, some distance away from their usual scenes of confrontation in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan said that 12 of its military personnel were killed, including a general, while Armenia reported six of its soldiers were killed. A tentative ceasefire was announced but both sides continue to trade blame over violating it.

A number of countries and international organizations expressed concern over the situation and called on the parties to dialogue. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced its readiness to act as a mediator to stabilize the situation in the region.