Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Military Continues Shelling Of Stepanakert

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

YEREVAN/STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces continue the shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The enemy is conducting intensive missile strikes targeting Stepanakert," Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, around 20 artillery strikes hit Stepanakert. Explosions were heard close to the center of the city, multiple launch rocket system were used.

