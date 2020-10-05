Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Military Continues Shelling of Stepanakert

YEREVAN/STEPANAKERT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The Azerbaijani armed forces continue the shelling of Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman said on Monday.

"The enemy is conducting intensive missile strikes targeting Stepanakert," Shushan Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, around 20 artillery strikes hit Stepanakert. Explosions were heard close to the center of the city, multiple launch rocket system were used.