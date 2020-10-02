Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Troops Attack Stepanakert
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:25 PM
The Azerbaijani forces launched an attack on Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday
YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani forces launched an attack on Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.
"They attacked Stepanakert," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook, without specifying what kind of weapons were used.