Armenian Defense Ministry Says Azerbaijani Troops Attack Stepanakert

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Azerbaijani forces launched an attack on Stepanakert, the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said on Friday.

"They attacked Stepanakert," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook, without specifying what kind of weapons were used.