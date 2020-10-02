Armenian Defense Ministry Says Destroyed Azerbaijani Plane, Drone in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Friday its air defense forces had destroyed an Azerbaijani military plane and a drone in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh.

"At around 07:55 [03:55 GMT], air defense units of the Armenian forces shot down one enemy aircraft and one drone in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh.

Fighting continues along the Artsakh border. The attempts of the enemy to break through the defense of our troops in separate parts failed," spokeswoman for the Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Facebook page.