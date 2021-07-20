UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Heavy Shootout Took Place At Border With Azerbaijan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:10 AM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) An intense shootout took place on Monday near the village of Yeraskh at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

"On July 19, the Azerbaijani armed forces undertook another provocation. Specifically, from 6:40 p.m. [14:40 GMT], the Azerbaijani military units were firing at the Armenian positions that were stationed at the section of Armenia-Azerbaijan border near the Yeraskh village from firearms of varying calibers, which led to an intense shootout," the ministry said, adding that the Armenian side sustained zero casualties.

The ministry condemned what it described as "another provocation by the Azerbaijani side" and warned that any such actions would meet a strong response from Yerevan.

The situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border has been tense since mid-May, after Yerevan accused Baku of crossing the border into its southern Syunik region on the pretext of clarifying the delineation after a short but bloody war over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh last year.

