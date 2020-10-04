Armenian Defense Ministry Says Karabakh Forces Destroyed 3 Azerbaijani Jets

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Sunday that the Nagorno-Karabakh forces had destroyed three Azerbaijani jets.

"At about 12.00 p.m. [08:00 GMT], units of Karabakh's Defense Army destroyed three enemy aircraft and two tanks in the southern direction [of the contact line]," Stepanyan wrote on Facebook.