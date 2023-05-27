UrduPoint.com

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Lost Communication With 2 Soldiers On Azerbaijani Border

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2023 | 07:11 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that it had lost communication with two soldiers on the border with Azerbaijan, with search operations currently being carried out.

Earlier in the week, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that it had thwarted an attempt to "violate the Azerbaijani state border by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Armenian armed forces" and detained two Armenian servicepeople.

Yerevan rejected the accusation.

"On May 26, from 7 p.m. (15:00 GMT), communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted. Search operations are being carried out to find the servicemen," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the version of them "turning up the Azerbaijani side" was also being investigated.

