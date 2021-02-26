Armenian Defense Ministry Says Military Flights Over Yerevan Are Scheduled

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The flights of military aviation over Yerevan are scheduled, Gevorg Altunyan, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, military planes flew over Yerevan, including during protests in the center of the capital.

"Yes, of course," Altunyan said when asked if flights are scheduled.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.