UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Military Flights Over Yerevan Are Scheduled

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Military Flights Over Yerevan Are Scheduled

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The flights of military aviation over Yerevan are scheduled, Gevorg Altunyan, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokesman, told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, military planes flew over Yerevan, including during protests in the center of the capital.

"Yes, of course," Altunyan said when asked if flights are scheduled.

A political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan

Recent Stories

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

38 minutes ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

1 hour ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

2 hours ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

3 hours ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.