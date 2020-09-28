Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that the troops of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic stopped an "offensive operation" by Azerbaijan on the contact line in Karabakh

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan stated that the troops of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic stopped an "offensive operation" by Azerbaijan on the contact line in Karabakh.

"A large-scale offensive operation is being conducted in the valley of the Aras River [near the border with Iran, in the south of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic] and the Mataghis-Talysh sector [in the north of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic]. The Defense Army [of Karabakh] successfully repels all attacks, causing damage to the enemy in manpower and equipment. Currently, 22 tanks, ten units of other armored vehicles, over 370 military personnel have been destroyed," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokesman, there are many wounded among the Azerbaijani military, 35 percent of them are seriously injured.