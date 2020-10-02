UrduPoint.com
Armenian Defense Ministry Says Second Azeri Plane Downed In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 02:39 PM

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Second Azeri Plane Downed in Karabakh

The Armenian Defense Ministry said Friday that two planes of Azerbaijani armed forces were downed in the Karabakh region in one day

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The Armenian Defense Ministry said Friday that two planes of Azerbaijani armed forces were downed in the Karabakh region in one day.

"Armenian air defense systems in the northeast of the contact line in Artsakh ... downed the enemy's aircraft and in in the north two drones," the ministry's spokeswoman Shushan Stepanian wrote on Facebook.

Earlier on Friday, the spokeswoman reported another downed plane and a drone.

